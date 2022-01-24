"I Guess That's What I Get" Watch Shawn Mendes Fall Down A Hill In Hilarious Video!

Shawn Mendes has had a bit of a tumble, and it was all captured on camera!

The 23-year-old singer shared a photo and video of himself shirtless while going for a walk with friends at Runyon Canyon, LA.

The photo, showed him standing on the mountain with a stunning backdrop of LA...but it was the video he posted next to it that had us in Stitches.

Mendes flexed his biceps as he started to walk down a dirt slope and quickly lost his footing!

Look at the hilarious video here:

Shawn captioned the carousel with, "i guess that’s what i get" - at least he can laugh at himself!

Going by the laughs in the video, it seems like Shawn was with a group of friends, and no Camila in sight.

Back in November 2021, Shawn and Camila Cabello announced they had broken up after 2 years together.

The pair shared a joint statement on Instagram, saying they will remain friends.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," they said.

