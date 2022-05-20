I Got A Text & It Said We Have A Start Date For Love Island UK!

You better start deciding who you're going to couple up with, because our FAVOURITE, Love Island UK, is set to return to our TV screens sooner rather than later!

If you're a diehard Love Island UK fan like we are, you're going to want to know when we can see hot new islanders enter the villa.

Last year, we had an incredible bunch of hotties, like Kaz, Tyler, Toby, Chloe, Teddy, Faye, Liam, Millie, Lucinda, Hugo, Aaron, Sharon and MORE and look, we're just hoping and praying this upcoming season is just as good, if not, better!

Love Island UK is set to premiere on June 6 on 9Now, and we cannot wait to yell, "I GOT A TEXT!" at random and tell everyone they're "my type on paper" in preparation.

Get ready, islanders! This is going to be one hot Euro summer.

