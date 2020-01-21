- Newcastle NewsHunter Valley Gardens Have Turned Their Christmas Lights Spectacular Into A Bushfire Appeal
Hunter Valley Gardens Have Turned Their Christmas Lights Spectacular Into A Bushfire Appeal
25th & 26th January
From the Hunter Valley Gardens Website:
"As Christmas Lights Spectacular draws to a close we are proud to announce that our final weekend will be dedicated to the Bushfire Appeal. In addition, to show our thanks to the amazing individuals who have leant a helping hand, Hunter Valley Gardens would like to welcome all emergency service volunteers and workers, including their immediate families, free of charge (up to four free entry tickets per emergency service worker)."
When:
25 & 26 January 2020
5:30pm – 10:00pm (last entry at 9.30pm)
Come and support the Bushfire Appeal at Hunter Valley Gardens Christmas Lights Spectacular on the 25 & 26 January!
All profits from the 25th and 26th of January Christmas Lights event will be donated to the
NSW Rural Fire Service, St Vincent de Paul Society, Salvation Army and WIRES.