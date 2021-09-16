Hunter Records 16 New COVID Cases As Four LGAs Come Out Of Lockdown

Slightly better news for the Hunter with 16 new COVID cases reported on Thursday.

Of those, five cases were reported in Newcastle, six in Lake Macquarie, three in Cessnock, one in Port Stephens and a little further afield, one new case was recorded in Gunnedah.

Hunter New England health have confirmed10 of the cases were infectious in the community.

The Hunter Briefing

Despite prevailing infections, Deputy Premier John Barilaro revealed stay-at-home orders will be lifted for some areas including the Upper Hunter, Dungog, Muswellbrook and Lingleton LGA's from 1pm on Thursday.

“I encourage everyone in those 12 LGAs which are coming out of lockdown to enjoy their freedoms in a responsible and COVIDSafe way and I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as you can, so you can continue to enjoy freedoms when NSW reaches the 70 per cent double dose target”

"If you can avoid going to a local government area where there continues to be in lockdown please do," the Deputy warned "and a reminder that if you do visit a local government area that is in lockdown the reality is, is those stay-home orders then come back with you".

"So, the reality is minimise mobility" - MP John Barilaro

Meantime, the LGA's of Lismore and Albury have been plunged into a seven-day lockdown with case numbers rising.

NSW recorded 1,351 new COVID cases and 12 deaths on Thursday.

