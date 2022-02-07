Hunt Continues For Locals Who Injured Fraser Coast Turtle

Queensland Parks and Wildlife rangers are continuing their investigations into the person responsible for injuring a turtle on the Fraser Coast.

A 50-year-old female green turtle was last week hit with a speargun, which was found in the neck of the animal and was taken to Australia Zoo.

"A part of the spear gun head was protruding out of the animal when it was found," said Dan Clifton, senior Ranger at Great Sandy Marine Park.

"The external bit was removed but an x-ray found the head of the spear was still lodged within the neck of the turtle."It's not a fresh wound. It had been embedded for so long that it had barnacles growing on it."

Mr Clifton said it was a devastating discovery and an issue the industry doesn't take lightly.

"I have no idea someone would intentionally spear it, they are threatened species and they are certainly something we need to preserve," she said.

The green turtle which has a very short lifespan was found by volunteers, was rescued by the Turtles in Trouble volunteers at Boonooroo.

Volunteers made the discovery on Thursday morning, and immediately contacted Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS).

If you've got any information about the wounding, the Environment Department can be contacted by calling 1300 130 372.

