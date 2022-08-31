Hundreds Participate In New Terminal Trial For Gold Coast Airport

The Gold Coast Airport’s new airport terminal trial has passed with flying colours after hosting 500 test subjects this week.

A group of 500 people acted as passengers as part of the Gold Coast Airport’s trial to determine whether the new terminal is fully functional.

The mass trial comes in the lead up to the terminal’s official opening next week.

The expansion includes a three-level terminal featuring four glass aerobridges, a number of retail shops and several extra boarding locations.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The trial participants were separated into several groups and were required to take part in three different scenarios.

“A series of desktop trials, inductions and familiarisation activities were staged in the weeks leading up to today’s mass trial for the terminal expansion, including familiarisations with key stakeholders like emergency services and terminal partners,” Queensland Airport Limited COO Marion Charlton told myGC.

“We will be taking any learnings from the mass trial and using them to improve our processes prior to, and during, the early stages of opening.”

As a reward for their participation, trial participants were also treated to lunch, live music and special gifts.

The trial ran across five hours and included airport stakeholders, airport ambassadors as well as several Gold Coast TAFE students and members of the GCA plane spotting group.

The brand-new terminal will be officially open to the public as of next week.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.