'Hundreds Of Thousands' Raised For Animal Shelters In Betty White's Honour

It’s safe to say Betty White would be proud of how fans are honouring her legacy.

Following her death, the #BettyWhiteChallenge went monumentally viral, encouraging mourning fans to pledge $5 to their local wildlife conservation funds in Betty’s memory.

It’s been revealed the challenge has been a huge success, raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars for animal shelters and wildlife organisations across the United States.

The late star spent over five decades as a proud board member of the Los Angeles Zoo, which has received nearly $100k USD in donations since her passing.

A substantial amount of money has been raised for other wildlife funds across America, with no visible end in sight.

