Hundreds Of Perth Residents Line Up In Rain For In-N-Out Burger

Hundreds of people have lined up in the pouring rain to nab themselves a burger from WA’s first In-N-Out Burger pop-up store in years.

Perth residents have been lining up for several hours to get their hands on some In-N-Out Burger with the American fast-food restaurant visiting WA for the first time in more than four years.

Staff were transported from the US to WA where they set up a pop-up store inside the CBD’s Market Grounds as part of a market research project.

The US fast-food chain gave their Australian customers only a day’s notice before opening up shop this morning.

Customers were lined up from as early as 6AM with the first burger being served at 10AM.

The pop-up restaurant had around 800 burgers to serve their customers with the restaurant warning those who would like to get their hands on a burger to get in quick.

Between 10AM and 4PM today, the restaurant will be selling their ‘Protein Style’, ‘Double-Double’ burger and their ‘Animal Style’ burger.

It is unclear as to when the fast food restaurant will be returning to WA.

