Human Remains Found In Northern Wyoming Confirmed To Be Gabby Petito's

The FBI have officially confirmed that the remains discovered in northern Wyoming near Grand Teton National Park belong to Gabby Petito.

After an extensive search through remote northern Wyoming, the human remains were located near an undeveloped camp site surrounded by brush on Sunday.

The Teton County Coroner's office confirmed that the remains were in fact those of the 22-year-old travel blogger and that the death has now been ruled a homicide.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed with autopsy results still pending.

The news comes as authorities continue the search for Petito's fiancé 23-year-old Brian Laundrie.

Police have been searching the 24,000 acres of Carlton Reserve over the weekend for the 23-year-old after his parents revealed he may have visited the reserve.

Helicopters, dogs and drones are being used to scour the area.

Police attended the home of Mr Laundrie's parents where Gabby is believed to have been staying before she departed on her trip across country.

A car belonging to Laundrie's mother and multiple boxes were seized by police from the home.

The couple had been travelling across country visiting national parks in a converted van since July.

The couple are believed to have engaged in a fight during their journey before Mr Laundrie returned to his parent's home in the couple's van on September 1st without Gabby.

Gabby's body was discovered on the edge of Grand Teton National Park where the couple are believed to have visited.

Police have named Brian Laundrie as a person of interest however, authorities have been unable to locate him.

Ms Petito's family began to grow concerned after not hearing from Gabby for several days.

Ms Petito's parents attempted to contact Mr Laundrie's family for information regarding Gabby's whereabouts however, no calls were returned.

Police began focusing their investigation on Mr Laundrie after police-cam footage surfaced of a domestic dispute between the couple.

