Human Nature Are Back With A Brand New Sound

Human Nature Are Back With A Brand New Sound

We've seen them go from iconic 90's boyband to the masters of Motown and now Human Nature are back with a new sound and we are very here for it.

The gents dropped their new single 'Nobody Just Like You' showcasing a slick new sound. Working with producer Grey - who is responsible for some of the biggest hits around like 'The Middle' - the boys say this new song celebrates 'uniqueness'.

You can grab your copy of 'Nobody Just Like You' here.

13 hours ago

