Human Nature Are Back With A Brand New Sound

We've seen them go from iconic 90's boyband to the masters of Motown and now Human Nature are back with a new sound and we are very here for it.

The gents dropped their new single 'Nobody Just Like You' showcasing a slick new sound. Working with producer Grey - who is responsible for some of the biggest hits around like 'The Middle' - the boys say this new song celebrates 'uniqueness'.

You can grab your copy of 'Nobody Just Like You' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!