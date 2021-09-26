Hughesy Tells Us Which Masked Singer Celeb Shocked Him The Most & The Secret Texts He's Been Getting!

The Masked Singer final week is upon us, so who better to chat to than Hughesy to tell us all the stuff we don't know!

One half of Hit Entertainment's Behind The Mask podcast, Amber, got Hughesy on the phone who spilled some beans about the show.

Hughesy tells us which celeb unmasking shocked him the most, what the judges get up to between performances, and, the secret texts he's been getting from one of the celebrities!

Want to know what we found out? Find out here:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!