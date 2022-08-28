Hughesy Hits Out At Rumour Saying He CHEATED In The Masked Singer Finale!

This morning, Hughesy spoke about last night's finale of The Masked Singer Australia, where he guessed the winner CORRECTLY! Which is shocking in itself.

But viewers have been questioning Hughesy's legitimacy...saying he CHEATED!

He was then put on trial in the studio and wow, Hughesy was getting heated and defensive!

Missed the chat? Here's what Hughesy had to say in response to rumours he cheated on The Masked Singer:

