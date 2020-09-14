Hughesy Confirms Just How Long The Masked Singer Finale Took To Film & There's An Awkward Zoom Moment

After the Masked Singer's COVID19 debacle prior to filming the finale, they were forced to film the remaining episode via Zoom and yes, it is as awkward as you'd imagine...

Plus, Hughesy revealed just how long production

Think until the sun rose type of hours!

Yikes, Take A Listen Below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS or Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.