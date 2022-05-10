Aussie favourite Hugh Jackman has received a Tony Award nomination for his performance in Broadway's The Music Man!

Jackman plays con man Harold Hill, who poses as a boys' band organiser and leader and sells band instruments and uniforms to naïve Midwestern townsfolk, promising to train the members of the new band. Harold is no musician, however, and plans to skip town without giving any music lessons.

Hugh is up for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance, and won't be the first time he's received a nomination. The star was also nominated - and won - for his performance as Peter Allen in The Boy from Oz back in 2004.

Jackman will also be up against:



Billy Crystal - Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost - MJ

Myles Frost - MJ

Rob McClure - Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey - A Strange Loop

His co-star Sutton Foster (who plays Liza in Younger), is also up for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for the same production.

The Tony Awards are set to be held in June 2022.

