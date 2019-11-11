HUGE NEWS: Khalid Is Performing At This Year's ARIAs!

It seems as though this year's ARIA awards are set to be HUGE with the final International act announced. Khalid is set to pop in and perform at this year's event!

The performer will take a moment from his Aussie tour to join the likes of Dua Lipa, Halsey, Tones and I and more for what is sure to be an epic night.

The 2019 ARIA Awards will be held on Wednesday, 27th November at The Star in Sydney.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!