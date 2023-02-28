Huge Funding Announced For LGBTQIA+ Health And Medicine

The Federal Government’s announcement of significant funding for new health and medical research for LGBTQIA+ Australians has been described as a “game changer”.

Health Minister, Mark Butler, and assistant Health Minister, Ged Kearney, will announced the $26 million investment today, which will also be used for to introduce a new health and wellbeing plan.

The pair will open a round of grants through the Medical Research Future Fund, described by the Federal Government as the largest investment into LGBTQIA+ health research.

A 10-year Nation Action Plan for the health and wellbeing of LGBTQIA+ people will also be announced.

Ms Kearney said LGBTIQA+ people had “unique and often complex health needs, and difficulty getting appropriate health care, which can lead to poorer physical and mental health outcomes”.

“When the glitter washes away, we have real work to do and the new path to better health must be paved together.”

Equality Australia has praised this morning’s announcement, saying the plan “will save lives”.

“This historic game-changing commitment from the federal government recognises that our communities have unique and sometimes very challenging health needs,” Equality Australia’s CEO Anna Brown said.

“LGBTIQA+ people have significantly poorer mental health, disparities in other health outcomes and can often struggle to get the right care and treatment.”

