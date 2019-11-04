How You Can Support Drought-Affected Businesses This Christmas Season

Spread a little cheer this Christmas season by supporting our rural and regional communities through the new initiative Go Country for Christmas.

The project was created in response to the devastating impacts of the drought, and encourages Australians to purchase presents from small country businesses.

Often when we're rushing to tick off the kid's Christmas wish list, we tend to shop at the usual big chain suspects. But this year you can instead get the same gifts you had in mind while supporting those in need.

Senator Hollie Hughes, Liberal Senator for NSW, said that many of these businesses exist because of the agriculture surrounding them, however because of the drought, "we need to think laterally about other ways to support rural and regional economies".

"The difference so many Australians can make if they choose to buy from a country business will spread a lot of goodwill to our hard-working families in the bush." - Senator Hughes

Shoppers can search for gift ideas or browse retailers at gocountryforchristmas.com.au. Businesses that haven't yet registered are invited to do so via the registration page at the same address.

Consumer and retailers alike are encouraged to use #gocountryforchristmas on social media to spread the word.

"We need to remind our rural and regional communities that we haven’t forgotten about them this Christmas. We know they are doing it tough and this is one way we can show our support.” - Senator Hughes

Have you used the Go Country for Christmas website for your shopping or business? Let us know about your experience in the Facebook comments.

Miss the show? Catch up below...