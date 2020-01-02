How You Can Actually Help During The Bushfires

It's important to know that in times of disaster the workload for recovery is immense and roles are split up between different agencies to ensure that all areas of restoration are dealt with effectively and efficiently.

Each role is equally and infinitely important to recover and rehabilitate our country and its people back into their regular lives.

Any and all help is greatly appreciated so have a read and decide where you think you can play your part in helping.

Donate

Salvation Army Bush Fire Disaster Appeal

The Salvos are amongst the affected areas providing meals for evacuees and frontline responders.

The Salvation army will help with financial support and essentials for evacuees as the situation progresses



Vinnies Bushfire Appeal

Vinnies are providing food, clothing, essentials, and financial help, as well as emotional support to anyone effected by the bushfires.



Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief and Fire Recovery Kits

The Samaritans are helping with rubbish removal and property clearing as well as handing out fire recovery kits to help families recover valuable items from the rubble of their homes.



Australian Red Cross First Aid and Emergency Support

The Red Cross are supporting those already affected by the fires, giving immediate first aid and emotional support, working at evacuation centres, and helping people to make contact with loved ones.

State-Based Brigades like The NSW Rural Fire Service

Donations made to state-based brigades like the NSW Rural Fire Brigade help them with essential equipment maintenance and upgrades, training and ongoing community work, enabling them to respond to fires as they arise.



RSPCA

The RSPCA care for animals such as koalas and are always in need of financial support to help them do vital work in caring for animals that have been injured or are suffering as a result of the bushfires.

