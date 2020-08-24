How To Watch Phillip Island’s Adorable Penguin Parade Live Stream Tonight 

Phillip Island in Victoria is home to the world's largest colony of Little Penguins and today, we’re all invited to watch a natural live event staring the little cuties, all in the comfort of our own homes!

At sunset every night, the penguins walk up the beach in Phillip Island to their homes. Since visitors are not currently allowed due to COVID restrictions, Phillip Island Nature Parks will be live streaming the Penguin Parade from 6:00PM AEST today.

To watch the live steam, you can either tune in via their Facebook page or YouTube channel.

If you can’t make it tonight, never fear, the free 30-minute stream will run nightly starting from tonight!

Here’s a little sneakk peak of what we can expect!

Find out more information here!

