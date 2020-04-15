How To Listen To Three Mindful Minutes

Take a moment for yourself.

Article heading image for How To Listen To Three Mindful Minutes

We all need a little break during these unprecedented times. 

That's why we've worked hard to create Three Mindful Minutes with Ash London. It's a chance to take some time to think, focus on your breathing, ask the important questions and just take a moment for yourself. 

You'll hear it during the day on your favourite Hit Network station. 

If you need a quick break at any time, ask your smart speaker "Play Three Mindful Minutes". 

You can also subscribe on the Hit app for iOS and Android

Or listen to all the episodes so far below. 

Three Mindful Minutes
Three Mindful Minutes
Three Mindful Minutes
