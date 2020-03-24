How To Listen To Hit106.9 Newcastle From Wherever You Are

We're here to keep you company during these uncertain times. We'll keep you entertained, play the music you love and make you feel like you're not alone!

If you usually tune in from the car, or there's someone else in your workplace who normally switches on hit106.9 Newcastle, you might be wondering exactly how to listen using all your different devices.

Here are all your options for listening to hit106.9 all day long.

YOUR RADIO

If you already listen to us daily on your radio at home, please don't stop. Otherwise pull out your radio and tune into hit106.9.

OUR WEBSITE

You can stream hit106.9 live right here on hit.com.au, as well as catch up with podcasts from your favourite radio shows. Just click the Listen Live button on the homepage or the Listen tab from anywhere on the website to get started.

THE HIT APP

The Hit App is available on smartphones and tablets and lets you stream from wherever you are. You can listen live throughout the day or catch up with Nick, Jess & Ducko, Carrie & Tommy, Hughesy & Ed and all your other favourite shows that you might have missed. Download it for iOS and Android now.

SMART SPEAKER

It's super easy to listen via your Google or Amazon smart speaker. We've put together a full guide on how to listen HERE.

OUR DIGITAL STATIONS

Looking to mix up your music while you're at home? We have five digital stations which will suit any mood. Choose from Hit Buddha, Hit Easy, Hit Old Skool, Hit Urban and Hit Dance. You can listen here on the website, on your smart speaker or on our app!

Keep listening - we'll keep you entertained!