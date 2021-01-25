How To Keep Our Pets & Wildlife Safe While Temps Soar In The Capital
The RSPCA With Some Tips!
With temps in the Capital expected to hit the high 30's over the next couple of days, the welfare of our pets and local wildlife is paramount.
RSPCA CEO Michelle Roberston joined A.B to share how everyone in the ACT can do their bit!
If you see an animal in distress, here's who you can call
Australian Capital Territory
- RSPCA ACT on (02) 6287 8100 (business hours) www.rspca-act.org.au
- ACT Wildlife on 0432 300 033 (24 hours) www.actwildlife.net
New South Wales
- WIRES (Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service) www.wires.org.au on 1300 094 737
- Sydney Metropolitan Wildlife Services www.sydneywildlife.org.au on (02) 9413 4300
- Wildlife Rescue Inc www.wildliferescue.net.au on 1300 596 457