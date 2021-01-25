How To Keep Our Pets & Wildlife Safe While Temps Soar In The Capital

With temps in the Capital expected to hit the high 30's over the next couple of days, the welfare of our pets and local wildlife is paramount.

RSPCA CEO Michelle Roberston joined A.B to share how everyone in the ACT can do their bit!

If you see an animal in distress, here's who you can call

Australian Capital Territory

RSPCA ACT on (02) 6287 8100 (business hours) www.rspca-act.org.au

ACT Wildlife on 0432 300 033 (24 hours) www.actwildlife.net

New South Wales