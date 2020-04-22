How to Keep Mentally Healthy in 2020

It’s truly an extraordinary time. Rules and regulations have led us to a new way of life. But with that comes uncertainty, anxiety and the fear of the unknown.

Crisis support service Lifeline has received a 25% increase in calls for help alone. On top of that, Lifeline Canberra CEO, Carrie Leeson, says, “Every single call, although not focused on, touches on COVID-19”.

But it’s important to remember stress and anxiety are healthy responses to what is going on. And now more than ever, while physically isolating, we need to actively work on improving our mental health.

Diet & Exercise

We can’t control what’s happening in the world around us, but we can control aspects of our life that effect our mental health… like diet and exercise. Keep to a healthy diet and avoid unhealthy coping habits like excessive alcohol consumption. And make sure you keep active whilst at home. Do an at home workout, lunge around the house, practice your cartwheels, have fun!

Stay connected

Zoom, House Party, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat… technology has given us so many platforms to stay connected. As Ms Leeson says, “Remaining connected, even when we feel like we just don’t have the energy to do so, is very important to one’s wellbeing.” Remember, social distancing does not mean social isolation.

Reach out

Above all, don’t be afraid to reach out for help. During this time, it’s ok to not be ok. It’s ok to be ok. And it’s ok to be ok today and not tomorrow. Take the time to figure out how you can care for and nourish yourself during this unusual period. Turn to people you respect and love for support and advice. Know that you’re not alone, and if needed, reach out to services like Lifeline to talk through your thoughts or experiences.

While the world changes around us, the key to adapt is positivity. During this pandemic, the way we as individuals view what is happening, will determine how we come through it.

As Ms Leeson says, “It is important to remember that we will get through this. Connection to how we are travelling, as well as to others in our home and community, is a critical success factor.”

If you need support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14

~Alicia Macfarlane-Barrow