How To Get The Same Lip Colour As Cher In 90s Hit Movie, Clueless

There's nothing quite like 90s film Clueless, with the fashion and beauty looks, it's iconic.

Alicia Silverstone was incredible as Cher in the movie, and if you'v ever wondered about how to get her go-to lip colour, we've got you.

So, we know that the products used in the movie were by MAC (duh), but both the lip liner and lipstick are discontinued. Boo.

BUT! Don't cry yet, because there is a great dupe option for both of those MAC products, as explained in this TikTok from @britneykale.

All you need is MAC's 'Spice' lip liner and MAC's 'Bad 'N' Bare' lipstick to get the look!

There you have it, you're now Cher Horowitz!

