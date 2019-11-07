How To Get Involved With The Smith Family's Toy & Book Appeal

Sadly, many children living in financial disadvantage will not receive a gift this Christmas.

The Hit Network is a proud partner of The Smith Family through our charity partnership program. The Smith Family’s Toy & Book Appeal is your opportunity to bring a smile to the face of a disadvantaged Australian child this Christmas.

Thousands of Australian kids will go without receiving a gift this holiday season simply because their families can’t afford it. This year, with your help, The Smith Family aims to deliver 27,000 Toy and Book Packs to children in need around Australia.

The Toy & Book Appeal provides gifts to children in need, allowing them to feel a sense of belonging this Christmas. By supporting the Toy & Book Appeal you will ensure these families experience the joy of giving and receiving gifts. Your generosity will make Christmas morning something special for Australian children living in poverty.

We would love for you to dig deep and provide your support and together with The Hit Network and The Smith Family we can make a difference this festive season.

There are four ways to get involved:

Donate online

A financial contribution helps The Smith Family to purchase gifts for children, particularly for age categories that can be overlooked.

Purchase a gift from the online Charity Gift Catalogue

You can choose a gift from The Smith Family's Charity Gift Catalogue that will be given to a child in need this Christmas.

Host a Toy & Book Collection

You could host a Toy & Book Gift Collection at work, a club, school or in you community group.

Volunteer and give the gift of time.

Thousands of volunteers help to prepare the Toy and Book Packs that are given out to children by The Smith Family.

You can find out more about how to get involved HERE.