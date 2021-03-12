How To Feel Like You're Travelling The World With Just A Few Simple Sips

Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of Craft Cartel airlines & the entire crew, welcome aboard this non-stop service from the couch to your fridge, for some delicious beer…

What’s the one thing we’ve all been desperate to do since this damn pandemic began? Jump on a plane and TRAVEL!

What’s the one thing we’ve all been doing since this damn pandemic begun? GETTING ON THE BEERS.

Now there’s a way to take your tastebuds on the trip of a lifetime with Craft Cartel’s Passport Series: Around The World. Take your mouth on a journey to places like New Zealand, make a European stopover to places like Sweden and the UK & then pop over to the USA with drops from a bunch of different countries. SURE you’ll still be sitting in your lounge room, so bring the world to you!

So while your actual passport has to stay in the top drawer for a little longer, why not take a global journey of beer with Craft Cartel.

Now, please check that your seatbelts & tray-tables are fastened, and prepare your taste buds to have a safe and comfortable flight…vwith your delicious beer.

Check them out HERE.

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

Here's What You Need To Watch On Netflix Right Now