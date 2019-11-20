How To Access New Movies On Netflix

Not finding anything to watch on Netflix lately? Good news, Netflix has released some secret codes that will give you access to a bunch of different British, Canadian and European Christmas movies.

To access the moves simply add a code to the end of the below URL on your Tablet or SmartPhone.

URL: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/.

Codes Here:

- Feel-good Christmas children & family films: 1475066

- Christmas children & family films 1474017

- Christmas children & family films for ages five to seven: 1477201

- Christmas children & family films for ages eight to 10: 1477204

- Christmas children & family films for ages 11 to 12: 1477206

- Goofy Christmas children & family films: 1475071

- Christmas children & family films from the 1990s: 1476024

- British Christmas children & family films: 1527064

- Canadian Christmas children & family films: 1721544

- Christmas Children & family films from the 1990s: 147602

- European Christmas children & family films: 1527063

Enjoy!