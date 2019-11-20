How To Access New Movies On Netflix
Christmas Just Got Better
Not finding anything to watch on Netflix lately? Good news, Netflix has released some secret codes that will give you access to a bunch of different British, Canadian and European Christmas movies.
To access the moves simply add a code to the end of the below URL on your Tablet or SmartPhone.
URL: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/.
Codes Here:
- Feel-good Christmas children & family films: 1475066
- Christmas children & family films 1474017
- Christmas children & family films for ages five to seven: 1477201
- Christmas children & family films for ages eight to 10: 1477204
- Christmas children & family films for ages 11 to 12: 1477206
- Goofy Christmas children & family films: 1475071
- Christmas children & family films from the 1990s: 1476024
- British Christmas children & family films: 1527064
- Canadian Christmas children & family films: 1721544
- Christmas Children & family films from the 1990s: 147602
- European Christmas children & family films: 1527063
Enjoy!