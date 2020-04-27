How The Government’s New CovidSafe Tracing App Actually Works
Is it safe to download?
This morning, the new CovidSafe app launched Australia-wide with over a million people quick to hit download.
However, the app has also been met with resistance from many members of the public who worry it will be used as a way for the Government to track citizens and their location.
This morning, we spoke with Technology Commentator & Speaker Trevor Long from EFTM who explained how the app actually works and why it is safe to download.
Take a listen: