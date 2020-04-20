How The Government’s COVID-19 Tracing App Will Work

Talks of a mobile app used to trace cases of Coronavirus in Australia are underway, however, the app has been met with resistance from many members of the public who worry it will be used as a way for the Government to track citizens and their location.

This morning, we spoke with Technology Commentator & Speaker Trevor Long from EFTM who explained how the app would work and if he would download it.

Take a listen:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.