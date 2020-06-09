How Showing Off Your Favourite Local Spot Is Going To Earn You $$$

Exploring each corner of North Queensland is high on our to-do list and now it’s at the top of the list after finding this out!

Right now if you share a video showing off your favourite North Queensland locations, you could earn a $500 staycation at a local hotel or a $100 gift card to spend on a local business.

Townsville City Council have launched the idea, which will hopefully lure in other Queenslanders to explore our slice of the state.

Community and Cultural Development Committee Chair Cr Ann-Maree Greaney said it’s the perfect time to explore our own backyard and support local.

“We live in such a beautiful part of the world and winter is the perfect time to get out and about and explore everything just beyond your doorstep,” Cr Greaney said.

“Our local businesses have had a tough time with the COVID-19 restrictions and now that they are easing, Council wants to encourage residents to support local and share their favourite activities with the community.

“The prize for the competition will also be supporting our local economy – each prize can only be spent locally – and there are eleven chances to win.”

What will your video feature? A SUP session on Ross River…Waterfall hopping at Paluma…tubing at Horeshoe Bay…fishing off the Strand Jetty…the options are endless!

To enter your video just visit www.townsville.qld.gov.au/shines before July 31.

CLIFFO & GABI HAVE OPENED THE 'LABELLING YOUR MILK IN THE WORK FRIDGE' DEBATE! CATCH UP NOW: