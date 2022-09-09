How Queensland Is Mourning the Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

Queenslanders are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96.

Queensland’s Government House has been opened to mourners to pay their respects to the Queen who passed away at Balmoral, Scotland on Friday morning.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk paid tribute to the Queen on twitter saying she is “deeply saddened” by the loss of the great monarch.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I know all Queenslanders will join me in extending our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family at this time,” she said.

Premiere Palaszczuk also shared condolences on behalf of Queensland in an official statement to Buckingham Palace.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate also paid his respects to the Queen on behalf of Gold Coasters saying Queen Elizabeth brough “strength and stability” to the Commonwealth.

“Her Majesty brought so much strength and stability to not only the Royal Family but the entire Commonwealth,” he said.

“Our city has fond memories of her visits here, along with her late husband, Prince Philip.

“It was such an honour to open our Jubilee Walkway between Queen Elizabeth II Park in Coolangatta and Philip Park at The Spit, earlier this year.

“The City will today arrange for our flags to be flown at half mast and for condolence books to be placed at various community centres so people can convey their messages to the Royal Family.”

Tributes for the long-standing monarch have flooded in from across the state including from Brisbane lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner and Queensland Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

“As police take an oath to serve the Crown with honour and integrity. Her Majesty’s Service has inspired us and many Queenslanders alike.” Commissioner Carroll said in a tweet on Queensland Police’s Twitter page.

“Brisbane has lost a Queen and the world has lost an icon,” Mayor Adrian Schrinner said.

“Few of us will remember a time when she wasn’t our Queen. It seems like she has always been there, and always would be.”

A vigil in honour of the Queen is set to be held at the University of Queensland at 7PM tonight while the Government House will remain open from 8AM until 4PM on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10.

Messages of condolence can also be shared via the Queensland Government website.

