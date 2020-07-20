How Mick Fanning Helped Amy Shark Overcome Her Fear Of Sharks While Filming A Doco Together

Yesterday, Mick Fanning celebrated the launch of the new National Geographic documentary Save This Shark. It marked five years to the day of his terrifying shark encounter where he fought off a Great White at the J-Bay open in 2015...

From his hometown of Ballina to the tropics of the Bahamas, the doco shows Fanning's returns to the open waters to conquer his fear of sharks and better understand them. It also features musician Amy Shark who revealed that she's had an immense fear of sharks from a very young age which was actually the reason for her stage name.

At the launch yesterday Amy explained how she faced her fears going shark diving with Mick and whether she's been able to get back in the ocean since!

