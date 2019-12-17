How Long Does Your Christmas Ham REALLY Last For? We Investigate!

Christmas ham is so delicious on the 25th of December, and it’s just as good as ‘leftovers’ in the days afterwards. Even though we’re already making room in the fridge, how long can you really keep your ham before disposing of it?

We did some investigating and it turns out your ham can last up to two or three weeks! You’ll need to look after it though – keeping it moist using a calico ‘ham bag’. Other solutions include a damp tea towel or even a moist pillowcase.

Pop some vinegar and water over it and repeat every three to four days. Pop it in the coolest part of your fridge too. You also don’t want to be leaving the ham out for too long either as it can become dangerous to your health.

Keep these tips by your side and you’ll have yummy and healthy Christmas!

