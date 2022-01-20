'How I Met Your Father' Showrunner Wants Britney Spears To Reprise Her Character

Anyone who’s watched How I Met Your Mother as many times as we have (a.k.a 'too many times') will remember a certain cameo from a certain popstar.

In the third season of the hit sitcom (hitcom, if you will) Britney Spears appeared as Abby, a receptionist who developed some… intense… feelings for Ted Mosby before having a fling with the show’s playboy, Barney Stinson.

With How I Met Your Father launching on Tuesday night, we were thinking it would only be a matter of time until the celebrity cameos kicked into full gear.

While he was hesitant to drop any spoilers, showrunner Isaac Aptaker told ScreenRant he’d love to see the princess of pop make a glamorous return to the character.

“Let’s call Britney back… Why not?! Britney, if you’re watching this, [we have] an open door. Come on by, we’re at Paramount!” he told the publication.

The original series had a slew of high-profile cameos, including the likes of Katy Perry, Lucy Hale and Carrie Underwood, which means nothing should be off the table for the reboot.

