How I Met Your Father Is Launching In On This Date!

We finally know when new series, How I Met Your Father will premiere in Australia!

We're so excited for the release, which is coming very soon! Here's the synopsis.

In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

The series stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma as well as recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

Disney+ announced the comedy series will premiere with the first two episodes under the Star banner.



As for WHEN, you can schedule your time in front of the TV for March 9!

Eeeeeeeek, we can't wait!

