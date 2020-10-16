How Education Is Helping Break Australian Children Out Of The Poverty Cycle

This week is Anti Poverty Week.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, there were one in six Australian children and young people living in disadvantage. This year, more than any other, has shown us how just one or two life events can push people into poverty.

Breaking Poverty, a new two-part feature podcast, explores how education can help children break the cycle of poverty. Working closely with national children’s education charity The Smith Family, investigative journalist Adam Shand speaks with students and carers to look at what is really happening in Australia.



One of the stories features Emily, who has been supported by The Smith Family since she was in Year 4. At the time, her family was experiencing short-term homelessness and struggled with the burden of financial anxiety.

Emily has now made it into Melbourne Law School, where she’s currently studying her post-graduate degree to become a human rights lawyer!

The podcast also features Fahad, who has a degree in neuroscience from UNSW, and is now in his first year of a Doctor of Medicine at Western Sydney University!

Listen to Breaking Poverty to hear their stories, and to learn how education can help children break the cycle of poverty.

Episode 1: Left Behind:

Episode 2: Breaking Poverty

