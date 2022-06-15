How Disney's Lightyear Adds Beautifully To The Toy Story Legacy

The tale of Toy Story is one known and loved by audiences worldwide. This week Disney will release the first 'real life' movie (in an animated world) showing the backstory of Buzz Lightyear the toy... as a person.

The film stars the voices of Chris Evans, Taika Waititi PLUS Uzo Aduba and Keke Palmer.

When Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill caught up with Uzo and Keke in their exclusive Australian interview, they revealed what they hope Australians take away from watching the movie in cinemas when it's released on Thursday 16th June...

The film follows the story of the real Buzz Lightyear as he is marooned on a planet and must do what he can to get home... as he meets a few challenges along the way.

Catch 'Lightyear' in cinemas from Thursday, June 16!

