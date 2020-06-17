How COVID Has Changed Dining In Hobart

The Dining Out scene is opening up again in Hobart, but just how are local restaurants faring in the new world of post-isolation and social distancing?

Over the last couple of months, most of the city was forced into quarantine, greatly affecting the dining and nightlife industry. Many managed to stay open by offering a take-away version of their menu, while others were sadly forced to shut their doors completely. There were also those, like Frogmore Creek, who entirely re-designed their menu to offer an “at-home” experience for diners. A home service that they plan to continue even now that their venue has re-opened.

With Stage 2 restrictions now firmly in place, more of us can now dine out at a restaurant for lunch or dinner. There are still restrictions though, so is it the same?

“Both of our venues, The Lounge by Frogmore Creek on the Hobart Waterfront, and the vineyard in the Coal River Valley, have reopened on selected days. We are so happy to be able to do what we do best; great food, wine, and service at two of the most picturesque settings that Hobart has to offer”. Says Shelley Bickerstaff. Brand Manager at Frogmore Creek.

“The first couple of weeks were tricky with only 40 guests allowed at once, however from this weekend we can open up for 80 guests and with the size of our spaces, we can do that while strictly adhering to the social distancing requirements. “

Most restaurants have had to change their dining space to accommodate this new set of rules. Some places have sectioned off parts of their restaurants, while others have completely transformed their restaurants to keep their atmosphere unique and intimate.

“Creating the right atmosphere regardless if there are 10 or 80 people is so crucial; the way the seating layout flows, the lighting, music and what view each seat has. We spend time playing in the space and then watch how people respond to it. We are always tweaking it for guests to be at their most comfortable. At Cambridge it is all about the view and, at this time of the year, the roaring fire to warm the space.”

With restrictions continuing to ease from this weekend, and the Dining Out experience on it’s way back to normal, we are definitely ready for a glass of Pinot by a roaring fire! Thanks Shelley!

Opening hours:

THE LOUNGE BY FROGMORE CREEK

Open Thursday to Saturday 4pm – 10pm

Sunday 1pm – 8pm

HAPPY HOUR from 4pm – 6pm

$10 Wines $12 Cocktails $5 Beer

Frogmore Creek Cellar door and restaurant

Cellar Door

Thursday to Sunday from 11am – 5pm

Restaurant

Open Friday to Sunday from 11.30am – 3pm

Bookings recommended | Walk-ins welcome