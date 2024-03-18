How an eight year old became Australia's youngest homeowner

Most kids ask for toys, treats and sports equipment when it comes to gifts.

An 8 year old Aussie kid has had assistance from their parents in purchasing a home.

A huge feat considering the current state of the Aussie property market.

Ruby McLellan, along with her 14 year old brother Angus and 13 year old sister Lucy, purchased their first joint property in Clyde, southeast of Melbourne for $671, 000.

Today the four bedroom home is worth $960, 000.

The siblings combined $6000 of their had earned pocket money for a deposit by helping their parents around the house, and were included on the deed.

If this story makes you feel inadequate, you’re not alone.

Listen to this chat with Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts…