How A Townsville Guitarist Is Now Making Music And Touring With An Aussie Great

Brad Hosking’s childhood in Townsville was spent filling every spare minute with hobbies, seeing family, and enjoying sunshine days on the Wests cricket field.

From an early age Brad was jamming with instruments, under the strong influence of his father being the President of Townsville Brass Band for many years.

A move down south for University was quickly met with meeting one of Australia’s greatest music products, Amy Billings AKA Amy Shark.

The Adore and Everybody Rise singer, now in her mid-30s, had to grind through her 20s to achieve the success she has today, and Brad was in the wings for it all.

Listen now to Brad’s Townsville upbringing, how he came to meet Sharky, and find out what it’s really like to tour with the top-knot-wearing- Gold Coast-superstar.





