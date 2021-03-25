How A Local Family Paved The Way For Epilepsy Support In Townsville

March 26 is World Epilepsy Day.

It's a day to spread awareness, educate yourself, and have conversations about experiences.

For anyone seeking information Epilepsy Queensland is a world of knowledge, and they can be found online here and can be reached on 1300 852 853.

"Epilepsy is a tendency to have recurring seizures. There are many different types of seizures but they are always due to abnormal electrical activity somewhere in the brain."

A local Townsville family have shared their experience with Carley Whittington on the #ThisIsTownsville podcast.

Naomi Dollisson and her son Emmett have created a great support community, which didn't exist previously, for Townsville families experiencing Epilepsy.

The support is never far away for Naomi, with her neighbour also a mother of a child diagnosed with Epilepsy.

Hear their story now: