How A Local Family Paved The Way For Epilepsy Support In Townsville
Hear Naomi and Emmett's story now
March 26 is World Epilepsy Day.
It's a day to spread awareness, educate yourself, and have conversations about experiences.
For anyone seeking information Epilepsy Queensland is a world of knowledge, and they can be found online here and can be reached on 1300 852 853.
"Epilepsy is a tendency to have recurring seizures. There are many different types of seizures but they are always due to abnormal electrical activity somewhere in the brain."
A local Townsville family have shared their experience with Carley Whittington on the #ThisIsTownsville podcast.
Naomi Dollisson and her son Emmett have created a great support community, which didn't exist previously, for Townsville families experiencing Epilepsy.
The support is never far away for Naomi, with her neighbour also a mother of a child diagnosed with Epilepsy.
Hear their story now: