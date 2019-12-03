Hot Pink BreastScreen Van To Visit Moe This Month

BreastScreen Victoria's hot pink van, "Majorie", is coming back to Moe this month to give free breast screens to women from the area.

The van will be at Coles Shopping Centre (Carpark) at 92 Albert Street in Moe from 9 December from 10am to 17 December at 5pm

Appointments for the Moe van can be made online at breastscreen.org.au or by calling 13 20 50.

Women aged between 50 and 74 should have a breast screen every two years. They are the best way to find breast cancer early, before there are symptoms and when treatment is most successful.

A breast screen can find cancer as small as a grain of rice, long before a woman or her doctor can see or feel anything.

All breast screens are with a female radiographer, in a friendly and safe environment. They don’t need a doctor’s referral or Medicare card, and only take 10 minutes!

Missed the show? Catch up with Fifi, Fev & Byron here: