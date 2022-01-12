Hospitalisations Reflect Immunisation Status As Cases Continue To Rise

Queensland recorded another surge of Covid cases with 22,069 new infections reported on Wednesday.

The new cases were detected from 57,604 PCR swabs collected on Tuesday, and almost 4000 self-reported rapid antigen test (RAT) results.

There are currently 525 people being treated in hospital for Covid, with 30 of those are in ICU, and eight patients on ventilators.

The rapid surge in cases and hospitalisations, continues to swell with reported infections up 1,503 from Tuesday's detected cases, while patients in ICU have also increased.

Chief health officer Dr John Gerrard has said that a pattern has clearly emerged on those requiring care for Covid, with vaccinations key to hospitalisations.

"If you are unvaccinated, you are nine times more likely to end up in hospital than if you have received a boosted vaccination ... that is three doses of vaccine," he said.

While, Health minister Yvette D’Ath claims the proof is in the pudding with hospitalisations reflecting the state of vaccinations in Queensland.

“If you are vaccinated out there, the clear evidence out there based on hospitalisation rates is you are nine times more likely to end up in hospital than someone who is triple-vaxxed,” she said.

“The evidence is clear: Go get vaccinated.”

Currently, almost 88 per cent of eligible Queenslanders are fully vaccinated, while more than 91 per cent having had their first dose.

