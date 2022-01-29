Hospitalisations Plunge Below 900 As Cases Even Out

Victoria's cases continue to dip just as hospital admissions begin to plateau.

The garden state reported 10,589 new infections on Sunday and sadly 20 more lives lost.

There are currently 78,294 active coronavirus cases in the state, down from 79,836 reported on Saturday and 101,605 on Friday.

Currently 889 people are in hospital with Covid, while 111 of those are in ICU and 35 are on ventilators.

The tepid downturn in hospitalisations is slowly decreasing from 953 Covid admissions on Saturday and 1002 this time last week.

Of today's new infections, 4,479 were detected through positive PCR tests from a total of 25,172 PCR test results received.

While 6,110 cases were reported by Victorians from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Currently, more than 93 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated, while 38 per cent have received their third dose.

