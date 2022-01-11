Hospitalisations On The Decline As State Records 1,379 New Cases

Cases are once again beginning to increase as the state records another 1,379 new Covid infections overnight.

There have been another seven people hospitalised with the virus, 11 Covid positive cases in hospital being treated for unrelated conditions and 50 more people recovering in medihotels.

Another 278 people are being treated for the virus through the [email protected] system.

There are currently no cases being treated in intensive care and zero new deaths have been recorded.

Of the 1,379 new cases, 1,015 have come from rapid antigen tests.

This brings the total number of active cases throughout Tasmania to 8,356.

Despite case numbers increasing, the number of hospitalisations has decreased from 11 hospitalisations yesterday.

The state distributed 12,010 rapid antigen tests yesterday as the country still continues to deal with an inadequate supply of tests and long lines for PCR testing.

Vaccination appointments are also in short supply as thousands of children between the ages of five and 11 line up for their first vaccinations.

