Horses Escape Beach At Magic Millions, Travel Along Gold Coast Highway

Two horses have been safely rescued after escaping a beach promotion along Surfers Paradise, travelling onto the Gold Coast highway on Tuesday.

The Magic Millions carnival went wayward, when horses ridden along the sand managed to take off into traffic and through the city.

Onlookers said both horses travelled over tram lines, and onto the busy highway for more than a kilometre before being caught.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed both were unharmed, and they'll be transported back home.

“The two horses are fine. They escaped but didn’t get far. Everyone is fine and is back on a truck,” the spokeswoman said.

The carnival is a public event, where punters line along the sand to watch jockeys combine with celebrities to hold exhibition races along the famous beach strip.

Event organisers set up barricades along the beach to keep patrons separated from the horses, but two managed to reach beyond the fence line.

The Magic Millions promotion continues on Tuesday, before this weekend's prized race-day on the Gold Coast.

