Horror Movie ‘Eli’ Will Have You Seeing Demons This Halloween

Streaming platforms are doing a great job at keeping us all entertained, dropping series after series, and movie after movie, but Netflix sure takes the win when it comes to the scary sh*t.

True to form, Netflix has released a new horror film, Eli, that has people seeing demons out of the corner of their eyes and we think it’s the perfect addition to your Halloween movie night.

The synopsis reads:

“As a last resort to cure their son’s auto-immune disorder, the Millers move into a sterile manor during his treatments.

“Eli is tormented by terrifying visions — deemed hallucinations — but something sinister may lurk within these walls…”

The film stars Charlie Shotwell, Kelly Reilly, and Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink.

If you need another reason as to why you should watch it, Eli comes from the producers of The Haunting of Hill House and Gerald’s Game, so you know you’re going to be in for a wild ride.

Have a peek at the trailer and add it to your Halloween watch list!

Eli is available to stream on Netflix now,

