Hope Fading To Find Missing Boy Alive In Fernhook Falls

Hope to find a missing eight-year-old boy alive, is fading, as a search in Mt Franklin National Park at Fernhook Falls enters its fourth day.

The boy went missing around 9 am on Sunday following a boating incident at the campsite near Warpole in Western Australia’s southwest. It's understood the boy had fallen out of a boat at a well-known spot, which is known for its fast-flowing creeks and rivers.

The land search was called off late yesterday as four police divers accompanied by boat patrols and a drone, turn their focus on the murky waters at Fernhook Falls.

Great Southern Superintendent Kim Travers said the search efforts had been slowed by rain on Monday, lifting water levels and decreasing visibility.

So far, more than 60 State Emergency volunteers have scoured through Fernhook Falls for any sign of the missing child.

Superintendent Travers said the boys family were regular visitors to the area.

"It's commonplace for them to camp, they have a hut here ... they know this area," she said.

She went on to say they are in shock and that their anxiety levels are increasing with each day.

