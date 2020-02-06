Honeysuckle Hotel is hosting a Dog Day and we are LOSING IT!

Honeysuckle Hotel is hosting a Dog Day and we can't wait to get there!

Not only that it's all for a great cause, raising money for the Pound Paws charity

According to their Facebook event:

"There will be plenty of tail-waggin' activities, with a variety of paw-some pet stalls, dog rescue groups and live entertainment, your doggie is in for a treat!"



DOGGIE ACTIVITIES:

• Fur-tographer Shoots

• Meet da' rescue dawgs!

• Holistic Pet Therapy Treatments

• Dog Food Sampling / Tastings

• Doggie Pamper Grooming

• Best Dressed Competition

• Best Dog Trick Competition



HOO-MAN ACTIVITIES:

• Pat the dogs



Pound Paws Dog Day events have been running for over four years around Australia. The events that Pound Paws organise are 100% charity fundraising events, as a way to not only raise awareness about pet adoption to local communities, but celebrate the wonderful companionship which we share with our pet.

You can check out their Facebook event HERE