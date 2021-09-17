Home Quarantine Trial For NSW Returnees, As Gutwein Sets Vaccination Target

Premier Peter Gutwein has announced a drastic push in Covid vaccination, aiming for 90% of Tasmanians fillu jabbed by December 1.

A new state government initiative was launched as a ‘Spring into Summer’ campaign to help drive the vaccination rates.

“I’ve asked the vaccination team to continue to lift the pace of the rollout. We want to aim for achieving 90% of Tasmanians by the first day of summer which will be December 1st.” said Premier Gutwein.

“Our first target is to reach 80% by Melbourne Cup day the 2nd of November - this is a race and we want to use this day as a target.

"I want to be clear, this is a race."

Gutwein also announced Tasmania will trial home quarantine for returning travellers from regional New South Wales next week.

The state's hotel quarantine is at capacity, forcing the push for home-style quarantine for NSW returnees.

“From next Friday we are going to commence a new 30-day home quarantine trial,” said Premier Peter Gutwein.

Anyone that wishes to quarantine at home must be double vaccinated, while also providing a negative Covid test and substantial property for the isolation period.

